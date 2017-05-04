Cabinet gives ‘green light’ to several proposals with long-term solutions

The draft Income Tax Bill of the Inland Revenue Act that was proposed by Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake to amend the current Inland Revenue Act has been granted cabinet approval to be gazetted and presented in parliament

The bill drafted to amend the Nation Building Tax Act No 09 of 2009, proposed by Minister Ravi Karunanayake to include amendments proposed in the budget of 2017: Cabinet approval granted to gazette and present in parliament

National Policy on reconciliation and coexistence to affirm reconciliation and co-existence in the country and to prevent a future conflict – Joint proposal by President Maithripala Sirisena, and Minister of National Coexistence, Dialogue and Official Languages, Mano Ganeshan: Cabinet approval granted

Several proposals on long term solutions for the management of municipal solid waste generated in the Western region – presented by Minister of Megapolis and Western Development, Patali Champika Ranawaka : Cabinet approval granted

Accordingly, proposals have been submitted to develop the Meethotamulla garbage dump to an urban forest following the conclusion of work carried out at the dump by the Sri Lanka army within the next five months.