British Parliament dissolved ahead of snap elections

The British Parliament was officially dissolved, minus the traditional ceremonies, 25 working days before upcoming general elections in June.

At precisely one minute past midnight on Wednesday (May 3), members of Parliament -all 650 of them beginning from Prime Minister Theresa May to back bench MPs, were stripped of their titles. The seats of the lawmakers were officially left vacant only after midnight despite them leaving Westminster last week.

Keeping to tradition, PM May will call on Queen Elizabeth II for formal approval on the dissolution of Parliament.

Negotiations for ‘Brexit’ -the UK’s departure from the European Union- are set to begin after a new parliament is elected in the June 8 polls.

The British parliament sits for exactly five years -with a specific timetable for a new election. The ‘fixed term law’ was introduced by former prime minister David Cameron.

However, current Prime Minister Theresa May used a break-clause in the ‘fixed-term law’ to call a snap election on June 8, as Britain prepares to negotiate with the European Union on its withdrawal from the bloc.

“Government ministers remain in charge of their departments until after the result of the election is known and a new administration is formed,” said a Parliament spokesman.