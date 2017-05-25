Latest update May 25th, 2017 9:20 PM

Brigadier Deshapriya arrested over Rathupaswala shooting incident

Brigadier Deshapriya arrested over Rathupaswala shooting incident

Brigadier Anura Deshapriya Gunawardena, connected to the Rathupaswela shooting was arrested today, Thursday, May 25.

The Brigadier was arrested by the CID on charges of commanding the group of soldiers who opened fire against civilians in Rathupaswala, Weliweriya.

Three people died while thirty-three others suffered injuries in the shooting. Among the deceased was a fourteen-year-old.

According to the police, three members of the Sri Lanka army have been arrested and remanded by the CID in connection to the shooting.

The Brigadier, who was arrested, was placed in remand custody till May 31, after being produced before court.


