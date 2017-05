A number of state ministers and deputy ministers took oaths before President Maithripala Sirisena on Wednesday morning (May 31).

Eran wickremaratne – State Minister of Finance

Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena – State Minister of Public Enterprise

Palitha Rangebandara – State Minister of Irrigation

Wasantha Senanayake – State Minister of Foreign Affairs

Dr. Harsha De Silva – Deputy Minister of National Policy and Economic Affairs

Ranjan Ramanayake – Deputy Minister of Social Empowerment and Welfare

Karu Paranawithana – Deputy Minister of Skills Development