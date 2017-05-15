Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons marries partner Todd Spiewak

Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons has married the man he calls “the best thing that ever happened” to him, after 14 years together.

He and Todd Spiewak tied the knot at New York’s Rainbow Room restaurant on Saturday, according to reports.

It comes as – spoiler alert – his character Sheldon Cooper’s slow-burn relationship with Amy also reached a major milestone on the hit sitcom.

The 44-year-old is one of the highest-paid TV stars in the US.

He shares that title with Big Bang co-stars Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki, who all get paid an estimated $900,000 (£696,000) for each episode of the comedy, about a group of highly intelligent – but slightly socially inept – friends.

Last year, Parsons marked his anniversary with Spiewak by sharing a picture of them on Instagram singing karaoke, writing: “I met this guy (the one with the mic) 14 years ago today and it was the best thing that ever happened to me, no contest.

“One of his greatest gifts to me is that he no longer takes me to sing karaoke.”

In a 2015 interview he was asked if he and Spiewak planned to marry.

“I don’t know – I guess I kind of think so but there’s no date in the book, or ring on the finger,” he told US chat show The View, pointing out he had grown up thinking gay marriage would not be a possibility.

But he added: “I have grown more interested in the idea and certainly supportive of the notion.”

