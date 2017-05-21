Latest update May 21st, 2017 3:43 PM

Batticaloa building collapse- number of injured rises

May 21, 2017

The number of injured following the collapse of a building at a place of worship in Aarayampathy, Batticaloa has risen to 20.

Police said that twelve of the injured are receiving treatment at the Aariyampathy hospital.

Eight people who were critically injured have been transferred to the Batticaloa Hospital. Police are continuing investigations into the incident.


