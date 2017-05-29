Avant Garde court case taken up

The case pertaining to the illegal floating armoury maintained by Avant Garde Maritime Services Private Limited, was taken up at the Colombo Magistrate’s Court today.

The case has been filed against eight suspects including former Defence Secretary Gotabhaya Rajapaksa, for allegedly allowing unjust enrichment for the company in question which earned a profit of Rs. 11.4 billion.

All of the suspects, with the exception of the second suspect Damayanthi Jayaratne, were present in court when the case was taken up.

The President’s Counsels appearing for the suspect, requested the court to allocate a date to make oral submissions on the written submissions filed by the Attorney General regarding Gotabhaya Rajapaksa.

The case will be taken up again on July 12.