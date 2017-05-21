Is your Android device eating up it’s battery?- Worry no more! Android O is here to the rescue!

Smartphones – almost everyone owns one. Be it Android or iOS, there is a 99% chance each person around you has at-least one.

Technology has come a long way in terms of smartphones. However, there is one thing almost every smartphone owner always complains about. Battery life.

Battery! Oh, Battery!……Where art thou!?



There are phones out there which has stellar battery performance, running for two days or at least one day on it’s worst performance while you use it on WhatsApp, calls, taking photos, recording videos, listening to music, you name it.

And then there are some phones which struggle to survive 8 hours on it’s best performance.

Either-way, we all know enough people who are tired of their phone battery draining for no good reason.

Android to the rescue!

Google has heard you, and has answered your prayers. It’s new update on the ‘Android O’ OS’s battery menu helps you identify, rather easily, the apps which are eating up your battery without even leaving the menu.

Android announced the new redesign along with several other Android O features at Google I/O earlier this week.

The current menu shows you the battery saver mode and gives you the ability to toggle through it. It shows the necessary stats-per-app but there’s nothing you can do about it.

But the new update makes it more intuitive and useful -bringing features like adaptive brightness and the battery percentage icon into the battery menu.

There is also a brilliant breakdown view of the detailed stats on each app’s battery usage. The breakdown shows the app’s foreground (active) use and background use and it gives you the option of force stopping the app, or even uninstalling it on worse-case scenario.

It certainly is encouraging to see Google focusing on battery life with it’s new design, something certain Android based phones could really use.