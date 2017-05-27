May 27, 2017 Bella Dalima Local 0
The airman who was injured in a rescue operation succumbed to his injuries.
The airman was injured during an operation launched to rescue a group of women who were trapped in a dormitory of the Kosmulla – Duli Ella Tea Factory.
The deceased airman was identified as Y.M.S. Yaparatne, a 38 year old father of one from Kotugoda, Minuwangoda. The incident took place after an earth embankment collapsed on to the tea factory.
The airman had managed to air-lift two women to the helicopter, but had fallen thirty feet when returning to rescue the others.He was rescued by another airman and was rushed to the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital.
