The airman who was injured in a rescue operation succumbed to his injuries.

The airman was injured during an operation launched to rescue a group of women who were trapped in a dormitory of the Kosmulla – Duli Ella Tea Factory.

The deceased airman was identified as Y.M.S. Yaparatne, a 38 year old father of one from Kotugoda, Minuwangoda. The incident took place after an earth embankment collapsed on to the tea factory.

The airman had managed to air-lift two women to the helicopter, but had fallen thirty feet when returning to rescue the others.He was rescued by another airman and was rushed to the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital.