Latest update May 30th, 2017 10:20 PM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

Adverse weather death toll rises to 194 – 94 remain missing

May 30, 2017 Local, News Ticker, Top Slider, Weather 0

Adverse weather death toll rises to 194 – 94 remain missing

The death toll due to floods and landslides across the country has risen to 194 while 94 people remain missing.

In its latest data issued on Tuesday afternoon, the Disaster Management Centre said 15 districts in the country have been affected by the incessant rains.It added that 112 people are reported wounded while over 76,000 people are displaced.

The displaced have been relocated to 383 safer locations.The Disaster Management Centre said over 575,000 people are affected by the adverse weather conditions.

Ninety one homes have been destroyed while 6,000 homes have been damaged.  Meanwhile, several News1st correspondents noted that the flooding in several areas has subsided.


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
President Sirisena announces decision to halt import of vehicles for ministries
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach