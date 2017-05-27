The death toll as result of the adverse weather that battered the country has risen to 119.The Disaster Management Centre says that 100 more people are reported missing and more than 100,000 have been affected.

The Matara District continues to suffer the worst of the bad weather, mainly due to the over-flowing of the Nilwala River.The districts of Ratnapura, Kalutara, Kegalle, Matara, Galle, Hambantota and Gampaha are severely affected by flooding.

The bodies of three more victims were recovered on Sunday from the Arambadakanda landslide in Ratnapura. A total of six bodies have been recovered so far, while rescue operations are still underway in search of missing persons.

Limbs of one of the three victims who went missing in the Bopeththa landslide in Eheliyagoda were found this morning. Ten houses were destroyed in the Nivithigala Divisional Secretariat when the Kiribathgala Mountain gave way.

The bodies of eleven people who were killed in the landslide have been placed at the Kahawatte Base Hospital.Rescue operations are being carried by over 250 personnel of the Police Special Task Force and Sri Lanka Army.

Floods and landslides in the Kalutara District claimed 38 lives. Seventy two people are unaccounted for. Eight people were killed in a landslide in the Kobawaka area in Bulathisinhala. Three people survived the landslide.

Rescue operations are underway in the Bellapitiya area in Horana.

Matara District Secretary Pradeep Ratnayake said that the eleven people have died and seventeen are missing in floods and landslides in the District.

Meanwhile, eight divisional secretariat areas of the Hambantota District are affected by floods.Two deaths have been reported from Gampaha District.

The Colombo District Disaster Management Centre said over 11,000 people are affected from the Kolonnawa, Padukka, Kaduwela, Seethawaka and Homagama Divisional Secretariat areas.

Around 1200 personnel of the Sri Lanka Army are carrying out rescue and search operations. Over 2000 people were extracted in rescue operations undertaken by the Sri Lanka Navy today.