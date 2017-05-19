Access to National Hospital’s Emergency Ward in need of a bypass?

Three-wheelers – they are the very definition of a ‘love-hate’ relationship. You despise them in every way imaginable when you are not in them, and love them for those very reasons when you are travelling in them.

And then there are moments when they obstruct an emergency entrance to a Hospital…

The Colombo National Hospital is facing a situation where ambulances carrying emergency patients are having trouble entering the hospital. Why? – because there are a large number of three-wheelers parked along the entry road to the hospital.

According to Hospital Director Dr. Anil Jasinghe, the three-wheelers parked in the Norris Canal area are blocking the Emergency Ward as well as the Neuro Coma unit.

Dr. Jasinghe says that the ambulances “have to wait till the three-wheelers are moved”.

He added that relevant officials have been informed and that the issue will be easily resolved if the three-wheelers are given an allocated parking space.