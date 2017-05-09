Latest update May 12th, 2017 9:27 PM

Large haul of Heroin discovered off Kankesanthurai seas

The Sri Lanka Navy discovered a haul of Heroin weighing 9.3 kilogrammes in the seas off Kankesanthurai.

The suspicious package was discovered during routine patrol conducted by the Northern Naval Command of the Sri Lanka Navy.

After investigations conducted with the police, it was discovered that the parcel contained Heroin.Nine separate parcels had been packed in a manner which was water proof.

Security forces believe that dropping off drugs at a specific location in the sea and allowing it to float away is a tactic used by drug racketeers.

Thereby, the total haul of drugs uncovered by security forces over the past 48 hours stands 210 kilogrammes and is worth over Rs.2.1 billion.


Govt rejects request made to dock Chinese Submarine in Colombo Harbour
