May 26, 2017 Local, News Ticker 0

Four dead, sixteen missing in Matara collapse

Four people have died following an earth embankment collapse at Morawaka Kanda in Matara. Matara Divisional Secretary Prageeth Rathnayake said that 12 houses have been buried in the landslide.

Sixteen people are reported missing.Operations are underway to rescue the people buried under the rubble. According to the divisional secretary 21,650 people have been misplaced.

He added that the overflowing of the Nilwala River has affected the vehicular movement along roads in the area. There has also been several cases of earth embankments toppling on to roads.


Extreme weather: Traffic movement hampered on roads countrywide
