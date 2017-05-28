British Airways to restart flights after IT system failure

British Airways is planning to have a normal schedule out of Gatwick airport Sunday after it was forced to cancel Saturday flights out of London’s two biggest airports.

A “major IT system failure” caused severe disruption to the airline’s flight operations worldwide, leaving thousands of passengers stranded.

On Sunday, the airline said that it would aim to resume flights from Gatwick as well as the “majority” of services from Heathrow.

It also said it would refund those who suffered cancellations and no longer wanted to fly to and from the affected airports.

It asked travelers not to go to Gatwick or Heathrow unless they are confirmed for travel.

British Airways has extended its flexible booking policy and says customers can rebook their flights to travel up to and including June 10.

On Saturday, British Airways CEO Alex Cruz posted a video on Twitter in which he said he believed the cause of the problem to be a power supply issue.

He also rejected any notion that the airline had been the subject of a cyber attack