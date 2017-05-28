Trump keeps world waiting on Paris deal

Donald Trump has said he will decide whether to pull out of a key climate change deal in the next week, having apparently shrugged off pressure from US allies in recent days.

The US president tweeted he would make his “final decision” on the Paris accord after his return to Washington.

Trump left the G7 summit in Sicily on Saturday without reaffirming his commitment to the accord, unlike the other six world leaders in attendance.

He previously threatened to pull out.

Trump, who has called climate change “a hoax” on occasion, has reportedly indicated this is still his position to key members of his inner circle.

The uncertainty over his position on the Paris agreement puts him at odds with other members of the G7.

The Paris deal is the world’s first comprehensive climate agreement, set out in 2015, with the aim of keeping the global average rise in temperatures below 2C.

In order to do that, countries pledged to reduce their carbon emissions.

But it came into force only after being ratified by 55 countries, which between them produce 55% of global carbon emissions.

Barack Obama signed the US up in September 2016, and members of the G7 are keen for the US to continue to back it, not least because the country is the second largest emitter of greenhouse gasses after China.

Trump told voters on the campaign trail he wanted to scrap agreements “contrary to the national interest”, while repeatedly promising to strengthen the coal industry.

Coal power is a major contributor to carbon emissions. However, Trump wants to boost coal production to create more jobs.

He has also expressed doubt about the causes of climate change, saying it is a “hoax” made up by China.