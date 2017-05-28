Police release CCTV pictures of Manchester bomber 

CCTV images showing suicide bomber Salman Abedi on the night he attacked Manchester Arena killing 22 people have been released by police.

Fourteen locations are being searched and 11 men remain in custody on suspicion of terror offenses.

Abedi’s identity was known within two hours of Monday’s attack, police said.

The UK threat level has been reduced from critical to severe and soldiers deployed to support the police will be gradually withdrawn from Monday night.

Prime Minister Theresa May made the announcement after leading a meeting of the government’s emergency committee Cobra on Saturday morning.

It is unclear where the newly released images of Abedi were taken and from what time on Monday evening.

Greater Manchester Police have made an appeal to the public for information about the bomber’s movements since 18 May, when he returned to the UK.

Police said the investigation – which is “making good progress” – has around 1,000 people working on it and hundreds more officers involved in the security across Greater Manchester.

Officers said they arrested 13 people in Greater Manchester, Warwickshire and Merseyside – but a woman and a 16-year-old boy were later released without charge.