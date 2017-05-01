Earthquake, aftershock rattle corner of Canada, Alaska

The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 6.3 aftershock has shaken the corner of British Columbia, near the boundary with Alaska, nearly two hours after a magnitude 6.2 earthquake hit the same area.

The initial large quake hit around 4:30 a.m. (Local Time) Monday about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of the tiny Alaska town of Mosquito Lake and about 83 miles (134 kilometers) southwest of Whitehorse, Canada.

The large aftershock struck within a few miles.

At least three aftershocks have been recorded.

The geological survey website has recorded hundreds of reports of people feeling the shaking.