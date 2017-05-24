Latest update May 24th, 2017 6:45 PM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

Over 100 Sri Lankan housemaids return home from Kuwait

May 24, 2017 Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0

One hundred and twenty Sri Lankans, who were subject to harassment while employed as house maids in Kuwait, will arrive in the country, today, May 2.

The Sri Lanka Bureau of  Foreign Employment said that while fifty two of them arrived in the morning, the remaining are due to arrive later today.

They were brought back to the country through the intervention of the Sri Lankan Bureau in Kuwait.

The Foreign Employment Bureau noted that  a further fifty such house maids are currently housed in Kuwait. It was further stated that the Bureau is taking steps to ensure that they are immediately brought back to the country safely.


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Search operations launched for missing boats in Batticaloa: Sri Lanka Navy
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach