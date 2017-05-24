Over 100 Sri Lankan housemaids return home from Kuwait

One hundred and twenty Sri Lankans, who were subject to harassment while employed as house maids in Kuwait, will arrive in the country, today, May 2.

The Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment said that while fifty two of them arrived in the morning, the remaining are due to arrive later today.

They were brought back to the country through the intervention of the Sri Lankan Bureau in Kuwait.

The Foreign Employment Bureau noted that a further fifty such house maids are currently housed in Kuwait. It was further stated that the Bureau is taking steps to ensure that they are immediately brought back to the country safely.