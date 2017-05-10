Latest update May 26th, 2017 11:40 AM

Ten killed in Ratnapura landslides

Five landslides in the Ratnapura area have claimed the lives of ten people. 

Additional Divisional Secretary of the Ratnapura district, Dayananda Colombagama said that ten people have died in the landslides caused by the severe weather conditions plaguing the area.

The Ratnapura town has been submerged due to the overflowing of the Kalu Ganga. The Additional Divisional Secretary further noted that boats are required for relief efforts.

According to our area correspondent, the flood level of Ratnapura town continues to rise.

This is a developing story…


