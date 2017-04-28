Latest update April 28th, 2017 10:55 AM

Western Province schools under scrutiny as Dengue rages on

Apr 28, 2017 Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0

Post Dengue investigations will be carried out in all schools in the Western Province, on April 28 and 29. Community Physician at the Dengue Eradication Unit, Specialist Dr. Prasheela Samaraweera said that the investigations will be conducted to check for mosquito larvae breeding grounds.

Dr. Samaraweera noted that around 70 deaths have been reported as a result of Dengue during the course of this year.

She urged those suffering with fever to consult physicians and take a blood test.


