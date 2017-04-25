Latest update April 25th, 2017 9:13 PM

Time period granted to bond investigation commission extended

Apr 25, 2017

The time period granted for the ”Presidential Commission of Inquiry to Investigate and Inquire into the Issuance of Treasury Bonds” has been extended.

Secretary of the Commission, Sumathipala Udugamasuriya said that accordingly, President Maithripala Sirisena has extended the period until July 27, adding that the letter of extension has also been received by the Commission.

Udugamasuriya added that as of present, evidence has been recorded from around fourteen relevant personnel.

Meanwhile, Director of the Internal Audit Department at the Central Bank, Kalyani Gunathilake has been called to appear before the commission today.


