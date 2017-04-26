Three army personnel produced in court over shooting in Rathupaswala

Three army personnel who were arrested over the death of three civilians during 2013 protests in Rathupaswala have been further remanded until the 3rd of May.

During the court session, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) revealed that it had discussed its investigations report on the incident with the Attorney General.

The CID also informed court that it is yet to receive the government analyst’s report on the 40 T56 firearms which were found at the scene of the shooting.

Rathupaswala – August 1, 2013: People protested for one simple request that is water, which is an essential need for any human being. However, things took an unexpected turn, with two people being shot and killed during the protest.

Investigations following the incident revealed that a third victim died of injuries to the head.

