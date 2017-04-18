Thajudeen killing: Extensive investigations begin on classified information

Sri Lanka Criminal Investigations Department received classified information from confidential informants regarding the murder of Wasim Thajudeen.

Tuesday, April 18 – The Attorney General has informed Colombo Additional Magistrate Jeyaram Choksy that an extensive investigation is being conducted into the classified information.

Appearing on behalf of the AG, Deputy Solicitor General Dilan Rathnayake said investigations are also underway to ascertain if money had been withdrawn from credit cards belonging to the victim on the day of the incident. The credit cards were reported missing following the incident.

DSG Rathnayake also informed court that investigations are being held into the disappearance of pages in the vehicle movement log book at the Presidential Security Division on the day before the murder.

The Additional Magistrate ordered for the second suspect in the matter, former Senior DIG Anura Senanayake, be remanded once again until April 27.