More suspects arrested over alleged attempt to murder Gampaha businessman

Two more suspects have been arrested over the attempted murder of a businessman while he was travelling in his vehicle in Kiridiwita, Gampaha.

Police said, a micro-type firearm and eight bullets were found in the suspects’ possession. The arrested suspects are thirty-seven and thirty-six year old residents of Minuwangoda and Nittambuwa.

Three other suspects in connection to the incident were previously arrested and placed under remand custody. Two T-56 firearms and a vehicle allegedly used by the suspects were found in their possession.


