Spin legend Muralitharan to be inducted to ICC Hall of Fame

Former Spin-wizard Muttiah Muralitharan will officially be inducted in to the ICC Hall of Fame during the ICC Champions trophy in June.

Being inducted to the ICC Hall of Fame is the highest honour given to an International Cricketer.

Sri Lanka Cricket announced that Muttiah Muralitharan will become the first ever Sri Lankan to receive the honour.

Muralitharan’s last international fixture was the World Cup final in 2011 where he ended his illustrious 19 year career with 800 wickets in Tests.