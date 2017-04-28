Special parliamentary session today over new ‘essential service’

A special parliamentary session, with regard to making the disposal of garbage an essential service, is set to be held today under the auspices of President Maithripala Sirisena.

The gazette notification making waste management an essential service, was issued on April 20 by the President.

A special party leaders’ meeting headed by Speaker Karu Jayasuriya was also held in this regard, on April 26.

Today’s session is scheduled to commence at 9:30 a.m.