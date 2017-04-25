Latest update April 25th, 2017 9:13 PM

Special centres to be established for disaster victims in Western Province

The Ministry of Disaster Management has taken steps to establish three special centres to relocate people who are affected by disasters in the Western Province.

Minister Anura Priyadharshana Yapa said that it has been decided that three buildings of the Paddy Marketing Board in Meethotamulla be utilised for this purpose.

He added that the cabinet paper with regard to the transfer of ownership of the said buildings will be presented to the Cabinet today.All activities including the safety of the building will be ensured by the Civil Security Department.

The Minister further noted that steps have also been taken to provide the necessary facilities to those affected.


