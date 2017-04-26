Rainbow on the horizon as Kansai Nerolac Paints forms Joint Venture with Capital Holdings Maharaja Pvt Ltd

The inauguration of Kansai Paints Lanka (Private) Limited was held on the morning of April 26.

The factory is a joint venture with Kansai Nerolac Paints and Capital Holdings Maharaja Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of The Capital Maharaja Organisation Limited, alongside Kansai Paints, Japan.

The inauguration of the factory, located in the Koggala Investment Zone, was attended by a number of senior officials of the Capital Maharaja Organisation Limited.

“We respect the Maharaja group alot because they are so reliable and professional. We would like to contribute to all the people of Sri Lanka for their health and lifestyle” said Katsuhiko Katho, Representative from Kansai Nerolac Paints, Japan.

“What we are going to bring to Sri Lanka are very differentiated products because we have understood, we have researched the market of Sri Lanka, what it requires. Sri Lanka has a very tropical climate. Therefore, some of the products are specially made for the Sri Lankan market for exteriors. Also new technologies for the interiors. But as the time goes we will keep unfolding”, elaborated Anuj Jain, Representative from Kansai Nerolac Paints India.