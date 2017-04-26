Presidential Commission on Bond Issue: Former Deputy Governor gives evidence

The tenure of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry on the CBSL bond issue has been extended by three months.

Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank Dr. W.A.Wijewardena was the witness for today, April 26. Dr. Wijewardena informed the Commission that, according to his calculations, the long term loss of the impugned treasury bond auction, for a period of thirty years will be Rs. 10 billion.

He was asked who is responsible for the alleged loss.

Going on record that it was his personal view, Dr. Wijewardena said the Governor should be held responsible for failing to seek Monetary Board approval to accept the Rs. 10 billion in bids.

The Tender Board is similarly responsible for not acting with due diligence because the Chairman failed to consider the Opposition raised at the meeting in question.

In addition, he held the Monetary Board responsible for also failing to consider objections.Dr. Wijewardena also testified that the Monetary Policy was inconsistent with the market.

He was critical in his evidence on the matter of close relationships between the PDD personnel and Primary Dealers.He noted that officers appointed to the PDD and EPF departments must declare their assets and liabilities.

He said, if their financials are investigated, any alleged misconduct can be traced.

Dr. W.A.Wijewardena will be cross examined tomorrow, April 27.