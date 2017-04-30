President slams dissemination of “false information” through media and social media

President Maithripala Sirisena has accused the media and social media platforms of disseminating ‘false information’.

The ‘false information’, as said by President, is regarding a visit by the Indian Premier Narendra Modi where the information claims that Modi is visiting the country to sign “an agreement to take away bits and pieces of the country”.

“…The Indian Prime Minister is coming here based on my invitation. The only official event that he will attend is to open the UN Vesak Day celebrations. He will not sign any agreements. Do not fall victim to the misinformation that is being spread …” said the President.