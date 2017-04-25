President Sirisena presents appointment letters to new SLFP district and electorate organisers

President Maithripala Sirisena presented letters of appointment today, April 25, to thirteen new district organisers and four new electorate organisers of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party.

W.M. Samarajeewa Bandara has been appointed organiser for the Pahatha Dumbara electorate while A.W.M. Yasamana and U.R. Daya Nandasiri has been appointed co-organisers of the Dambulla electorate. K.P. Gunawardena has been appointed organiser of the Mahiyangana electorate.

Lohan Ratwatte had previously served as the organiser of the Pahatha Dumbara electorate.

Janaka Bandara Tennakoon previously functioned as organiser of the Dambulla electorate while Anura Vidanagamage has been replaced as organiser of the Mahiyangana electorate.

New SLFP organisers for the Kandy, Matale, Ratnapura, Jaffna and Mullaitivu Districts also received their letters of appointment from President Sirisena today, April 25.