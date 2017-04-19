Latest update April 20th, 2017 10:37 PM

President Sirisena to hold special discussion over Meethotamulla garbage dump incident

Apr 19, 2017 Local, Top Slider 1

President Maithripala Sirisena is due to hold a special discussion at the Ministry of Disaster Management today, April 19, to discuss the steps that should be taken with regard to the Meethotamulla garbage dump disaster.

Secretary to the Ministry S.S. Minawala said that government officials, ministers as well as representatives of the tri forces are to be present for the discussion.

 


One thought on “President Sirisena to hold special discussion over Meethotamulla garbage dump incident

  1. Asitha

    The question is do they have proposals how they are going to dispose/manage garbage, generated by this new apartment complexes mushrooming all over Colombo and suburbs..?

