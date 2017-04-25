President orders payment of lump sum to Meethotamulla evacuees

President Maithripala Sirisena has ordered officials to pay the promised three-month long monthly payment of Rs. 50,000 to those affected by the Meethotamulla tragedy, as a lump sum.

The Presidential Media Unit noted that the decision was reached in order to overcome initial payments required to obtain temporary housing.The President issued these instructions during a meeting held at the Presidential Secretariat on April 25, with regard to waste management in Colombo and its suburbs.

The president also called on local government bodies to submit their plans on waste management and also called for a meeting with the Assistant Commissioners of all Provinces.

Houses were provided today, April 25, for sixty-eight people who lost their houses owing to the Meethotamulla tragedy.