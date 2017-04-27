President focusses on irrigation development following study in weather changes

Apr 27, 2017 Lahiru Fernando Local, News Ticker 0
A comprehensive study into the changes in weather across Sri Lanka has prompted the President to instruct officials, requesting them to take decisions to develop irrigation projects.
The Head of State had made the request during a progress review meeting held at the Ministry of Mahaweli Development and Environment.
Discussions were held with regard to the future of ongoing projects and new projects, related to the development of irrigation, the President’s Media Division said.