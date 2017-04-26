President calls for special parliamentary session on waste disposal

President Maithripala Sirisena has issued orders to convene a special Parliamentary session on April 28. The session is being called to make garbage disposal an ‘essential service’.

Meanwhile the Sri lanka Human Rights Commission convened a media briefing at the Matara Divisional Secretariat on Tuesday April 25. During the briefing, Chairperson Deepika Udugama pointed out that there is a need for a national policy with regard to waste disposal.

People have an equal amount of rights and responsibility to manage waste disposal, she added.