Premier in India: Ranil Wickramasinghe meets his Indian counterpart

Premier Ranil Wickremsinghe held talks with Indian foreign minister Sushma Swaraj in New Delhi on Wednesday (April 26). PM Wickramasinghe and a group of cabinet ministers landed in New Delhi on Tuesday (April 25) night.

Following the talks with the Indian Foreign Minister, Premier met the Indian Minister of Transport Nitin Gadkari and was later called on by India’s opposition Congress party leaders.

PM is met his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in a meeting where the two Premiers are expected to discuss bilateral issues such as the Economic and Technology Cooperation Agreement (ETCA) and also discuss solutions to the issue regarding fishing in waters belonging to the two nations.

