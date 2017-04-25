Pramitha Bandara Tennakoon steps down from post in protest

Pramitha Bandara Tennakoon, son of Parliamentarian Janaka Bandara Tennakoon resigned from his post as a Minister of the Central Provincial Council today, April 25.

According to Pramitha Bandara Tennakoon, the decision to step down was taken in protest against his father being removed from the position of SLFP organiser for Dambulla.

Pramitha Bandara handed in his letter of resignation to Governor of the Central Province Niluka Ekanayake on the afternoon of April 25.He served as the Central Provincial Minister for sports, youth affairs, womens affairs and rural industries development.

“If Hirunika can fight for Bharatha and if Duminda can fight for Berty, Pramitha Bandara Tennakoon can fight for Janaka Bandara Tennakoon. Can the SLFP form a government while cutting off its branches?” said Pramitha Bandara Tennakoon.