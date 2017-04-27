PM in India: ‘Deep water fishing’ to be introduced for fishermen

Prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe met with the Indian Foreign Minister during his official tour where. Voilation of maritime borders by fishermen of both countries were discussed at the meeting.

A new programme has been launched in collaboration to prevent or limit access of Indian Fisherman violating maritime boundaries, says Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj.

According to Swaraj, steps will be taken to introduce fisherman into deep water fishing within the coming three years.

She also noted that issuance of licences for bottom tralwing vessels has been halted within the country.

Premier also discussed regional and global terrorism, drug trafficking, methods of curbing illegal acts and human terrorism with Min. Rajnath Singh when he met the Indian Minister of Home Affairs during his visit.