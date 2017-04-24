Petroleum Trade Union strike fuels concern over shortages

The general public has been severely inconvenienced owing to the strike action commenced by the Petroleum Trade Unions Collective. Our correspondents say long queues were seen at a number of petrol stations until Monday morning, as fears over fuel shortages arose.

However, the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation noted that they will ensure that fuel is continuously made available countrywide, despite the ongoing strike action.

Chairman of Ceylon Petroleum Storage Terminals Limited, Shehan Seneviratne said that “there is no need for the public to panic” with regard to a fuel shortage. He said that a discussion will be held today with regard to the demands of the trade unions.

Meanwhile, the strike action commenced by the Petroleum Trade Unions Collective is ongoing. They charge that merely holding discussions will not solve their issues.

Convenor of the Trade unions collective D.J. Rajakaruna said that the distribution of fuel across the country has been hampered as a result of the strike action.He said that the strike was in retaliation to the oil tank farms in Hambantota and China Bay, Trincomalee being established under Indian ownership.

In the meantime, the Chairman of the National Union branch of the Petroleum Corporation, Ananda Palitha said that they will not be supporting the strike action.

The Minister of Petroleum Resources Development, Chandima Weerakkody however noted that a decision regarding the oil tank farms in Hambantota and China Bay, Trincomalee being given to India had not been reached as yet.