Olympic gold medalist Brianna Rollins handed one-year ban

Apr 21, 2017

The United States Anti-Doping Agency said that American Olympic 100 metres hurdles champion Brianna Rollins was handed a one-year ban for failing to properly file whereabouts information.

Rollins, who led an American sweep of the podium at the Rio Olympics, had three whereabouts failures within a 12-month period constituting a rules violation.

The sprinter was a member of the USADA Registered Testing Pool, which consists of a select group of athletes who are subject to certain whereabouts requirements in order to be located for out-of-competition testing.

Rollins completed eight out-of-competition tests over the course of 2016, but a three-member panel of the American Arbitration Association (AAA) determined that she should receive a 12-month sanction for failing to properly file whereabouts information.


