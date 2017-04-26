Minister Karunanayake proposes increasing limit of issuing SL Development Bonds

Apr 26, 2017 Keshala Dias Business, Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0
Minister of Finance, Ravi Karunanayake proposed to increase the limit of issuing Sri Lanka Development Bonds under the Implementation of the Public Debt Programme.
Considering the low liquidity situation and interest rates of Treasury Bills and Treasury Bonds, the Cabinet approved the proposal to double the limit from USD 1,500 million to USD 3,000 million, including Development Bonds to be expired in 2017.
