Min. Karunanayake says SL’s economic performance was lauded at IMF, WB bi-annual summit

Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake says the current economic performance of Sri Lanka was given special praise during the ongoing bi-annual summit of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington DC.

The IMF and World Bank bi-annual summit which commenced on April 18, concludes today, April 23.

Issuing a statement, the Ministry of Finance said, Minister Ravi Karunanayake participated in the G24 Finance Ministers’ meeting where the post of first Vice President of the G24 Finance Ministers Council was offered to him.

Minister Karunanayake says he held successful discussions with IMF Deputy Managing Director Mitsuhiro Furusawa and that World Bank Vice Chairman Annette Dixon had praised Sri Lanka’s economic development performance.

The statement reads that the World Bank had also agreed to send a special team to Sri Lanka to inspect solid waste management in the country.

Minister Karunanayake also met with the Chair of the US Federal Reserve, Janet Yellen.