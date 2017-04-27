Meethotamulla update: More victims moved to temporary shelter

Thursday, April 27 – Victims of the Meethotamulla dump collapse who refused to move into new houses are set to be relocated to the temporary shelter at the Paddy Marketing Board storage facility on Wednesday.

According to the Kolonnawa divisional secretary, these individuals are currently taking shelter at the Kolonnawa Terrence College.

Several other people who lived in the high risk zone close to the dump evacuated after receiving the allowance of Rs. 50,000.

Meanwhile, the Disaster Management Centre says that SL Army personnel are continuing to cover the garbage dump with polythene and laying a flow-down methods to drain water.

Lessons Learnt?

The Ministry of Provincial Councils and Local Government has decided to establish new Compost Manufacturing Factories in all nine provinces. The initiative will see garbage from several local councils being collected and recycled, hopefully preventing a repeat of Meethotamulla.

