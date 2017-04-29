Meethotamulla tragedy is “just the tip of the iceberg” – R. Sampanthan

April 22 – President Maithripala Sirisena presented a gazette notification, making garbage disposal related services an “essential service”. The action came in following the tragedy which took place at Meethotamulla.

Friday, 28 April – the gazette notification was tabled and debated in Parliament.

“Just the tip of the iceberg”

Opposition leader R. Sampanthan pointed out that Meethotamulla collapse is “just the tip of the iceberg” and that Sri Lanka could face “many more greater disasters in several spheres” unless there is a radical change in the country’s political culture.

“Claims of alleged patriotism can never be a substitute for action that demonstrates a genuine commitment, to honestly serve for best interest of the country and its people..” he added.

Adding up to what the Opposition Leader said, Minister Faiszer Musthapha said that the tragic situation should not be used for anyone’s political benefit.

“..you know from the time this incident occurred, politicians from various parties tried to exploit this situation and tried to make the meethotamulla tragedy their political stage”, said the minister.

Minister Mustapha also charged that the Colombo Municipal Council and Western Provincial Council has to take responsibility of the incident “to a great extent”.

Outsourcing garbage collection

The Minister of Provincial Councils and Local Government revealed that the CMC has outsourced the collection of garbage to two companies for a period of four years. “I asked the commissioner why outsourced for a period of four years. He has no answer.” said the minister.

“With the help of the cabinet and all quarters, I will take all steps to see that this agreement is amended or send these two institutions away”, he added.

Mustapha pointed out that collection of garbage is also equally part of the problem. He added that who ever is responsible for this incident, including criminal liability, should be dealt with.

