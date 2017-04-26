How many will vote in favour of SL for GSP+ concession?

News1st recently reported that a resolution had been tabled in the EU Parliament against granting the Generalised System of Preferences plus (GSP+) tariff concession to Sri Lanka.

The resolution cites slow progress on improving human rights and the repeal and replacement of the Prevention of Terrorism Act.

The EU Parliament consists of 751 MEPs and if 376 MEPs vote in favour of the motion, Sri Lanka will lose the GSP+ tariff concession.

GSP+ would grant Sri Lanka concessions that are particularly valuable to the apparel, rubber products and ceramics industries.

The EU as a bloc is Sri Lanka’s main export destination, absorbing 31% of Sri Lankan exports in 2015 and the country’s second-largest trading partner after India.

The Cabinet of Ministers have approved certain conditions laid out by the European Union ahead of a crucial vote on April 27.

This was revealed at the Cabinet media briefing on the afternoon of April 26.

Though these conditions are not openly available, the Daily FT quoting a ‘diplomatic source’ saying that the Counter Terrorism Act framework that will replace the draconian PTA and the amendment to the Criminal Procedure Code were taken up at the Cabinet meeting and approved yesterday, April 25.

It adds that the documents have been dispatched to Brussels ahead of the GSP+ deliberations.

Cabinet Media Spokesperson Minister Dr. Rajitha Senaratne said the government expects a positive outcome.