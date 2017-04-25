Keep promises made to petroleum trade unions – President instructs Cabinet Ministers

Minister Chandima Weerakkody says President Maithripala Sirisena instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to act in line with the promise made by the Prime Minister to trade unions with regard to the Trincomalee oil tank farm.

CEYPETCO trade unions halted the strike action initiated yesterday, April 24, following a written assurance from the Prime Minister.

A letter addressed by the Secretary to the Prime Minister on his behalf to the Petroleum Trade Unions, notes that only a political understanding will be reached during the Prime Minister’s visit to India, regarding various development projects.

The letter assures that legally binding agreements will be entered into, only after informing the trade unions and the relevant stakeholders.

CEYPETCO trade unions intiated yesterday’s strike on the premise that efforts were being made to sell the Trincomalee oil tank farm to an Indian oil company.

The 102 oil tanks, located in close proximity to the deep water port in Trincomalee, were constructed by the British in 1930.As per an agreement between the government and the Lanka Indian Oil Corporation in 2003, ninety-nine tanks were leased to Lanka IOC at USD 100,000 per annum.

As per the preliminary agreement, a proper lease agreement was to be reached within six months.