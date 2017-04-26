New position for Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka

Cabinet approval has been granted for a proposal made by President Maithripala Sirisena to create a new position which will work alongside the Sri Lankan Tri-forces.

The position which has a tenure of two years, will be headed by Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka to head this position, said Cabinet Media Spokesperson Minister Dr. Rajitha Senaratne.

According to Minister. Senaratne, Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka has agreed to step down from his ministerial position to take on the new post

The proposal to create this new position comes in the wake of continuous strike actions and protests.