Latest update April 29th, 2017 2:01 PM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

Joining the world to develop the country – Deputy Min. Harsha explains GSP+

Apr 29, 2017 Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0

During a media briefing on Friday, April 28, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs spoke about Sri Lanka receiving the GSP+ tax concession 

“We have to join with the world if we are to develop the country. We cannot anticipate development without exports”, said Dr. Harsha De Silva

The minister clarified that GSP+, recommended by the EU commission, is granted for “good governance, democracy and to strengthen those countries”.

“We have completed all the challenges that we had to face”, he said.

The minister further stated  that Sri Lanka is likely to receive the concession by May 15. However, according to the minister,  Sri Lanka will only receive the GSP for around 3 – 4 years.

“We must make this the foundation to secure a free trade agreement with the European Union”, the minister said.


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Legal action taken against thirty-six Western Province schools
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach