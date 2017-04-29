Joining the world to develop the country – Deputy Min. Harsha explains GSP+

During a media briefing on Friday, April 28, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs spoke about Sri Lanka receiving the GSP+ tax concession

“We have to join with the world if we are to develop the country. We cannot anticipate development without exports”, said Dr. Harsha De Silva

The minister clarified that GSP+, recommended by the EU commission, is granted for “good governance, democracy and to strengthen those countries”.

“We have completed all the challenges that we had to face”, he said.

The minister further stated that Sri Lanka is likely to receive the concession by May 15. However, according to the minister, Sri Lanka will only receive the GSP for around 3 – 4 years.

“We must make this the foundation to secure a free trade agreement with the European Union”, the minister said.