Janaka Bandara and Pramitha Bandara Tennakoon speak out following their resignation

Rohana Dissanayake has resigned as SLFP organiser of Matale in protest, following the decision to remove Janaka Bandara Tennakoon as the organiser of the Dambulla electorate.

Meanwhile, Central Provincial Minister Pramitha Bandara Tennakoon who resigned his position, spoke to the media today on his decision.

Pramitha Bandara Tennakoon visited his Ministry at Getambe in Kandy this morning and informed officials of his resignation.

“There is no battle that we have not undertaken for the SLFP. There is no sacrifice that we have not made. There was a time when being an SLFPer was a death sentence. There was a time when you couldn’t walk on the street wearing a blue t-shirt. We were SLFPers through all of that. I have made this decision because of the feelings I have for my father, and because I felt that someone must eventually do something against this”, said Pramitha Bandara Tennakoon.

Meanwhile, a conversation took place between Pramitha Bandara Tennakoon and journalists..

Journalist: “Our decision deprives the Central Province of a young politician. Didn’t you think about this?”

Pramitha Bandara Tennakoon: “The Central Province will not be deprived of my politics. I will be at the forefront of politics. We have the backbone to say our leaders are wrong when they do something wrong. We have the self-confidence to call out the party when it is wrong. We are not people who parachuted into the SLFP”.

Journalist: “Given that your father was removed as senior Vice President of the SLFP do you feel that there was a conspiracy against him?”

Pramitha Bandara Tennakoon: “Politics is conspiracy. Even elections are made part of a conspiracy. But what I cannot understand is how such an unfortunate incident could have happened within the SLFP under the leadership of Maithripala Sirisena, to a person whose tears he shared and whom he fought with for the SLFP”.

Journalist: “What do you have to say about the new organisers appointed to replace your father?”

Pramitha Bandara Tennakoon: “I won’t say anything. It’s up to you. Time will make those decisions. We can see that there is great demand in the SLFP for arrack merchants”.

Pramitha Bandara Tennakoon’s father, MP Janaka Bandara Tennakoon also answered to the media today, April 26.

“As a member of the Tennakoon family which has never abandoned the SLFP, I worked to protect the party. As the son of a perfect man, who has represented the SLFP in Parliament since ’94 and brought victory to the SLFP in Dambulla, I’m deeply saddened by the decision made by the SLFP yesterday” – Janaka Bandara Tennakoon.

Journalist: “As a senior Vice President of the Party, how do you see the future of the SLFP?”

Janaka Bandara Tennakoon: “As I said yesterday, I will say today too, that the SLFP will face the same fate as the Meethotamulla garbage dump due to this ill-thought out decision”.

Journalist: “Did you force your son to resign from the Provincial Council or did he make that decision himself?”

Janaka Bandara Tennakoon: “The fact that you asked whether I forced him is an insult to my son. My son is not a man like that. He is my son and he made a brave decision”.